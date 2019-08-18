Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.