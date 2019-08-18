Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
