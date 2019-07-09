Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) Comparing side by side

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.20
|60.30
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.18%
|3.51%
|0%
|4.04%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|9.14%
|14.42%
|18.7%
|20.12%
|0%
|18.43%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
