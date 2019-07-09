Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) Comparing side by side

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation.