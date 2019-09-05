Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Comparing side by side

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.