Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Far Point Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Far Point Acquisition Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 119.20 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Far Point Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Far Point Acquisition Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Far Point Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation.