Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 0%. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings.