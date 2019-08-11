Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 0%. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings.
