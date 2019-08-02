Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Far Point Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Far Point Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 46.6% respectively. Comparatively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
