Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Far Point Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Far Point Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 46.6% respectively. Comparatively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.