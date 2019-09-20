Fanhua Inc. (FANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

We will be comparing the differences between Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) and Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Insurance Brokers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 1.51 22.39 Goosehead Insurance Inc 38 25.36 N/A -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Fanhua Inc. and Goosehead Insurance Inc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fanhua Inc. and Goosehead Insurance Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 14.5% Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.5% of Fanhua Inc. shares and 80.9% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares. Fanhua Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Goosehead Insurance Inc has 18.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fanhua Inc. 2.33% 0.56% 30.27% 35.97% 20.45% 54.31% Goosehead Insurance Inc -2.85% -6.6% 50.23% 62.09% 71.31% 74.11%

For the past year Fanhua Inc. was less bullish than Goosehead Insurance Inc.

Summary

Fanhua Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Goosehead Insurance Inc.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.