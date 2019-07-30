Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Reaches $33.86 After 3.00% Up Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

The stock of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 140,970 shares traded. Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) has risen 1.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FANH News: 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS REDUCED YY, NOAH, NTES, VIPS, FANH IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – FANHUA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.32; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – Fanhua Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC; 12/03/2018 – FANHUA INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.98; 23/05/2018 – Fanhua Announces New Record and Payment Dates for its Upcoming Quarterly Dividend Payment; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q Rev $134.4M; 12/03/2018 Fanhua 4Q EPS $1.98The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.16 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $34.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FANH worth $64.68M more.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. See First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $5.8 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. It has a 23.13 P/E ratio. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

More notable recent Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fanhua Provides Update on its Share Buyback Program for the Week of July 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2019: NOAH,FANH,DB – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/08/2019: DB, FANH, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why These 3 Silver Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘They Would Never Have To Leave’: Invstr Aims To Bring All Of Your Financial Services To One App – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How A British Fintech Startup Is Leveraging AI For Real Estate Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 1.86 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial Statements on SEDAR; 23/05/2018 – First Majestic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the Plomosas Silver Project situated in Sinaloa State; La Luz Silver Project located in San Luis Potosi State; Jalisco group of Properties situated in various mining districts in Jalisco, Mexico; Ermitano Silver Project; and La Joya Silver Project in the city of Durango, Mexico.