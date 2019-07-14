Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Reaches $33.23 52-Week High; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) Sentiment Is 1.14

The stock of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) hit a new 52-week high and has $35.56 target or 7.00% above today’s $33.23 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.12 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $35.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $148.12M more. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 300,181 shares traded. Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) has risen 1.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FANH News: 20/04/2018 – Fanhua Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC; 12/03/2018 Fanhua 4Q EPS $1.98; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q Rev $134.4M; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS REDUCED YY, NOAH, NTES, VIPS, FANH IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FANHUA INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.98; 21/05/2018 – FANHUA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.32; 23/05/2018 – Fanhua Announces New Record and Payment Dates for its Upcoming Quarterly Dividend Payment

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 8 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 7 sold and reduced their stock positions in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.61 million shares, down from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust for 194,070 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 304,532 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.24% invested in the company for 61,438 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 138,945 shares.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $87.43 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 31.19 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 4,067 shares traded. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) has risen 7.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.59% the S&P500.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. It has a 22.7 P/E ratio. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

