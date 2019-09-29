Fanhua Inc. (FANH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fanhua Inc. has 31.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Fanhua Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fanhua Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua Inc. 97,355,253.75% 20.90% 14.50% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Fanhua Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua Inc. 27.24M 28 22.39 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Fanhua Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fanhua Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fanhua Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.33 2.49

The competitors have a potential upside of 54.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fanhua Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fanhua Inc. 2.33% 0.56% 30.27% 35.97% 20.45% 54.31% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Fanhua Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fanhua Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Fanhua Inc.’s competitors have 1.91 and 1.91 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fanhua Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fanhua Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Fanhua Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fanhua Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Fanhua Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fanhua Inc.’s competitors beat Fanhua Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.