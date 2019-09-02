Fanhua (FANH) to pay $0.30 on Sep 19, 2019; Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:FANH) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Fanhua Inc’s current price of $27.25 translates into 1.10% yield. Fanhua Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 130,171 shares traded. Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) has risen 20.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FANH News: 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS REDUCED YY, NOAH, NTES, VIPS, FANH IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FANHUA INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.98; 23/05/2018 – Fanhua Announces New Record and Payment Dates for its Upcoming Quarterly Dividend Payment; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – Fanhua Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC; 12/03/2018 Fanhua 4Q EPS $1.98; 21/05/2018 – Fanhua 1Q Rev $134.4M; 21/05/2018 – FANHUA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.32

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 23.25% above currents $219.75 stock price. Biogen Inc had 36 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 21. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $363 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold”. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 21. See Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $275.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $280.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral New Target: $231.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $198.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $250.0000 New Target: $245.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $280 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $236 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $300 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Hold Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $250 Maintain

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. It has a 18.61 P/E ratio. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.23 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 30.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.70 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.