Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Since Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang Holdings Limited 6 0.10 N/A -3.22 0.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 14 0.53 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fang Holdings Limited and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fang Holdings Limited and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fang Holdings Limited and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 0.8%. Fang Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 84.2%. Comparatively, 94.55% are Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year Fang Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. beats Fang Holdings Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.