Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Both Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang Holdings Limited 5 0.12 N/A -3.22 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,163 5.53 N/A 39.87 30.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fang Holdings Limited and Alphabet Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Fang Holdings Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Alphabet Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fang Holdings Limited are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Alphabet Inc. has 4 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alphabet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fang Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Fang Holdings Limited and Alphabet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 5 12 2.71

Fang Holdings Limited has an average price target of $1.5, and a -19.79% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Alphabet Inc. is $1364.71, which is potential 13.13% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Alphabet Inc. is looking more favorable than Fang Holdings Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fang Holdings Limited and Alphabet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 81.3%. Insiders owned 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, Alphabet Inc. has 0.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25% Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58%

For the past year Fang Holdings Limited has -69.25% weaker performance while Alphabet Inc. has 16.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Fang Holdings Limited.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.