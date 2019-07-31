Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) Touches $2.11 Low on Jul, 31; Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) SI Decreased By 4%

The stock of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) reached all time low today, Jul, 31 and still has $1.98 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.11 share price. This indicates more downside for the $37.85 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.98 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.27 million less. The stock decreased 8.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 142,102 shares traded. Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) has declined 74.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.28% the S&P500.

Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) had a decrease of 4% in short interest. GRNQ’s SI was 2,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4% from 2,500 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s short sellers to cover GRNQ’s short positions. The SI to Greenpro Capital Corp’s float is 0.03%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 633 shares traded. Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. The company has market cap of $37.85 million. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016.