Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) Reaches $2.20 After 6.00% Down Move; 0 Analysts Bullish BB&T (BBT)

The stock of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 207,492 shares traded. Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) has declined 86.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.21% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $191.78 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SFUN worth $11.51 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -0.86% below currents $52.62 stock price. BB\u0026T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $50.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fang Holdings -3.2% after Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fang Holdings Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. The company has market cap of $191.78 million. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. It has a 183.33 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 2.46M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.