Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Contrasting side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang Holdings Limited 5 0.10 N/A -3.22 0.00 Weibo Corporation 53 5.50 N/A 2.68 14.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fang Holdings Limited and Weibo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5%

Risk and Volatility

Fang Holdings Limited has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Weibo Corporation is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Fang Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Weibo Corporation which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Weibo Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fang Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Fang Holdings Limited and Weibo Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Weibo Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -17.66% for Fang Holdings Limited with average target price of $1.5. Competitively Weibo Corporation has a consensus target price of $61.87, with potential upside of 40.71%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Weibo Corporation is looking more favorable than Fang Holdings Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.1% of Fang Holdings Limited shares and 42.9% of Weibo Corporation shares. About 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.41% of Weibo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25% Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96%

For the past year Fang Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Weibo Corporation.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Fang Holdings Limited.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.