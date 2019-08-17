Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang Holdings Limited 6 0.11 N/A -3.22 0.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

Demonstrates Fang Holdings Limited and Live Ventures Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Fang Holdings Limited is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Live Ventures Incorporated has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fang Holdings Limited is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Live Ventures Incorporated is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Live Ventures Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fang Holdings Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.1% of Fang Holdings Limited shares and 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Fang Holdings Limited was more bearish than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Fang Holdings Limited.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.