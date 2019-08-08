Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (DAVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)

We are comparing Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.74 N/A 0.44 10.43 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1%

Risk & Volatility

Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 100.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 2.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73%

For the past year Famous Dave’s of America Inc. was less bearish than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.