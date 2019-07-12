Famous Daves Amer (DAVE) Holder Perkins Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $317,935 as Stock Price Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lowered by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (DAVE) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 63,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 203,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Famous Daves Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 847 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 46.42% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of Amer, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s Raises $5.5M in Rights Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Famous Dave’s of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAVE); 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s: Didn’t Need to Rely on Standby Purchase Pact With PW Partners; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Rev $12.5M; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 26,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $144.35. About 287,658 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DAVE shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.81 million shares or 0.01% more from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Cap Lp holds 1.69M shares. Northern Trust invested in 30,333 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 1,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lafitte Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Citadel Advsr Lc owns 15,492 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 63,088 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 212,610 shares. 155 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc. Blackrock owns 285,150 shares. Perkins Capital has 0.52% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 139,916 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares owns 20,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). 41,560 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Portfolio Composition Update – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spread Trade #1 – The Butterfly – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blistering Hot Stocks to Buy Today – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Late Surge Helps S&P Join NASDAQ in the Green – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Five Strong Buy Stocks Ignoring the Selloff – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $248,946 activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 71,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.50 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4,110 shares to 13,125 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).