Family Management Upped Its Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $1.68 Million; Vantage Investment Partners Holding In Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Was Increased

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $302.22. About 678,343 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 1.20M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,361 shares to 12,932 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,419 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Earnings: REGN Stock Drops on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baird Upgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “REGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, CAT, MMM – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intellia Therapeutics a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management reported 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bowling Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.53% or 8,187 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 16,826 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.61% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 65 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co accumulated 487 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 150 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,171 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 3,866 shares. 992 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Gargoyle Advisor Llc owns 1,429 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com owns 2,234 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (NYSE:MA) by 41,000 shares to 107,600 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,748 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).