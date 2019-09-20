Family Management Trimmed Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $2.88 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Declined, Holder Caxton Associates LP Increased Holding

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 48,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 164,891 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 29,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 2,111 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 31,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 1.57 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Preview of Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) Surgical Robot Event – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic’s Growth Will Continue, Thanks To Its Innovative Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.73 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 55,675 shares to 123,795 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inseego Corp by 88,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $831.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 6,209 shares to 4,058 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty And Sunrun – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.