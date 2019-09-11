Family Management Trimmed Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.83 Million as Shares Rose; Fort LP Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Fort Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 11,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 8,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78 million shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 76.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 9,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 3,002 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 12,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $196.87. About 4.38M shares traded or 41.29% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 14.22 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Amgen To Webcast Investor Call At IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer – PRNewswire" on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha" published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amgen offer for Alexion isn't crazy – Mizuho – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019.

