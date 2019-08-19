Family Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $402,822; Stock Price Declined; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Baldwin Investment Management Lowered Stake

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 27,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 30,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 1.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $211.67. About 16.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,357 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 29,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Assocs invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 2,753 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,509 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Iowa-based Utd Fire Gru Inc has invested 1.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). C M Bidwell Limited owns 203 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 70,903 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Tekla Mngmt invested 5.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.35M are held by Davenport And Co Limited Company. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 50,300 were reported by Osborne Prtn Mgmt Limited Company. Ifrah Fincl invested in 0.08% or 1,470 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,430 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 3,926 shares. 38,826 are held by Smith Salley And Associates.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Assocs stated it has 42,296 shares or 4.28% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct holds 34,896 shares. 238,882 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Llc. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 124,990 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt accumulated 313,028 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 260,777 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc accumulated 76,851 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Commerce holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.01 million shares. First Advsr Lp owns 1.25 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation reported 19,932 shares. Martin Inv Management Lc reported 110,574 shares. Boyar Asset Management accumulated 1,219 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 5.84M shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 3.35% or 6.96M shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 77,404 shares or 5.49% of the stock.