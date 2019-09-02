Family Management Stake in Walmart (WMT) Lifted by $473,263; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Raised Position

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 28,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 23,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Sees India’s Flipkart as Key to Atone for China Missteps; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 12/04/2018 – Business Standard: Walmart close to buying 51% stake in Flipkart, deal likely by June; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,196 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc owns 2,301 shares. Horan Management has 2.74% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 152,460 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 10.86 million shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 142,769 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc reported 0.2% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 1.47 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Llc accumulated 4,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.43% or 276,948 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 419,313 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 281 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.45% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3.60 million shares. Ntv Asset Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 106,274 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,210 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,571 shares to 5,894 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 11,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,524 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gyroscope Cap Group Limited Co invested in 125,799 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Moreover, Palisade Asset Management has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arrow Fin Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 25,064 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Etrade Cap Mgmt invested in 136,941 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 24,880 shares. Blackrock has 92.53 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 16,148 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Minnesota-based Leuthold Grp Limited Com has invested 0.87% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 0.04% or 6,555 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Ltd owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hills Financial Bank invested 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).