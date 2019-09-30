Family Management Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Trimmed by $2.20 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Family Management Has Upped Stake by $3.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 509.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 25,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 30,463 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 26,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 8,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, down from 34,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.47M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,288 shares to 14,386 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 28,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,033 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Invest And Retirement Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,962 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,567 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.60 million shares. Stock Yards Bank owns 128,015 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 367,766 shares. St Johns Mgmt Lc holds 15,161 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Howard has invested 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gw Henssler & invested in 2.67% or 211,201 shares. Lathrop Investment Management invested in 115,838 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,331 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Com holds 14,206 shares. Heathbridge Cap Management Limited reported 213,600 shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,918 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 2,281 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,346 shares to 106,399 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 20,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Senator Group Limited Partnership invested in 2.00 million shares or 3.08% of the stock. Northpointe Capital Lc accumulated 63,318 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Becker Cap Mgmt reported 525,336 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. 3.62M were reported by Boston. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 14,151 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 3.08M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9.09 million shares. Buckingham Capital accumulated 61,251 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0.24% or 4.58 million shares. 25,166 were reported by Headinvest Limited Liability Com. Caprock Gp owns 15,232 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Orbimed Advsr Limited accumulated 2.57M shares. Ar Asset stated it has 134,470 shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Oakworth reported 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

