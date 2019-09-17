Family Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lifted by $560,865 as Valuation Declined; As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Upped Position by $1.01 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 11,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 209,933 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.03M, up from 198,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.14. About 877,490 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 31,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 27,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 969,866 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 234,839 shares to 277,887 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 9,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,954 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 117,076 are owned by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust. Whittier Trust holds 1.52% or 372,832 shares in its portfolio. Fundx Invest Gp Ltd Liability reported 2,500 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11.84 million shares stake. Sns Fincl Gru Lc accumulated 9,301 shares. Money Mgmt Lc has 2.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wharton Business Ltd Liability stated it has 5,316 shares. 71,987 were reported by Eagle Advisors. Focused Llc stated it has 6.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 204,900 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 238,289 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Limited Ltd Llc reported 2,256 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Corporation has 1.13M shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ne stated it has 3.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,479 shares to 8,281 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 31,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

