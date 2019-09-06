Family Management Lowered Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holding by $2.61 Million as Market Value Rose; Sei Investments Company Cut Its Mantech Intl (MANT) Position by $798,329

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 13,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 16,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 1,848 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 23/04/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Company’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 82.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 23,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, down from 28,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 166,969 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war

Analysts await ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MANT’s profit will be $31.76 million for 29.36 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by ManTech International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 117,178 shares to 318,874 shares, valued at $33.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 70,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 8,936 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 16,238 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 7,100 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc owns 6,667 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Counsel holds 0.15% or 7,750 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 15,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 50 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 67,627 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 255,401 shares. Mirae Asset Global reported 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 79,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 9,000 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.32% or 162,259 shares in its portfolio. 16,882 are held by Montecito Comml Bank & Tru. Moreover, Ls Invest Ltd Com has 1.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Excalibur Mgmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,610 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 635,828 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 8.56 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 109,497 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 650 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,844 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability holds 20,636 shares. Ledyard Bank accumulated 20,262 shares. Soros Fund Management Lc stated it has 180,000 shares. 2,153 were accumulated by Bender Robert Assocs.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 29,394 shares to 44,394 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.