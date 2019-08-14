Family Management Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Position; EESTECH (EESH) Sellers Decreased By 75% Their Shorts

Family Management Corp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 33.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 6,420 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Family Management Corp holds 25,696 shares with $3.31 million value, up from 19,276 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.43B valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

EESTECH INC (OTCMKTS:EESH) had a decrease of 75% in short interest. EESH’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 75% from 400 shares previously. It closed at $0.148 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EESTech, Inc. provides waste management solutions to the mining and resource industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 million. It promotes modular waste to energy platforms that can be fuelled by waste combustibles to generate electrical energy; and offers water systems for the treatment and purification of waste water streams. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aqua Dyne, Inc. and changed its name to EESTech, Inc. in June 2006.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset invested in 0.26% or 4,794 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,428 shares. Private Asset Mgmt owns 88,252 shares. Soroban Prtn Lp accumulated 5.88 million shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,176 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 29,270 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability. Wellington Shields Ltd accumulated 18,901 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Oxbow Limited holds 0.15% or 9,840 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,599 shares. 47 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.32% or 157,696 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Counsel reported 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Us National Bank De holds 999,803 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.