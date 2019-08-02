Family Management Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $499,800; Brant Point Investment Management Holds Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 11,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,837 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 137,792 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 9,883 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 7,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $193.9. About 58,167 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Morrow J William sold $36,979. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17 million worth of stock or 8,368 shares. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M. 466 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. 32,944 shares were sold by Foster Jon M, worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $56.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 55,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,451 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 142,421 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 69,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 3.56 million are held by Aqr Management Lc. Lsv Asset owns 0.99% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4.73M shares. Advisor Prtn Llc reported 4,704 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New England & reported 0.46% stake. Jfs Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 22,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,618 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt accumulated 186,053 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.78% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 403 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited accumulated 11,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 483,568 are held by Pggm Invests.

