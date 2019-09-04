Family Management Lifted By $670,902 Its Citigroup (C) Position; Lendingtree (TREE)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Lendingtree Inc (TREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 98 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 78 sold and trimmed holdings in Lendingtree Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 22.19 million shares, up from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lendingtree Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 57 Increased: 55 New Position: 43.

Family Management Corp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 27.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 10,821 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Family Management Corp holds 50,249 shares with $3.13M value, up from 39,428 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $140.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 5.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,819 were accumulated by Prospector Partners Lc. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 9,494 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.9% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 112,751 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 18,860 shares. Natixis Advsr L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 10,609 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nbt Bank N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 18,009 shares. Intact Inv holds 0.28% or 125,200 shares in its portfolio. Academy Capital Tx holds 505,344 shares. Burns J W And Communication Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,978 shares. Beech Hill Advisors has invested 2.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,008 shares. Lakewood Cap Mgmt LP has invested 10.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virtu Fincl Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 26,654 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Receives Deferred Consideration from Sale of Manitoba Harvest – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis’ stock jumps after sale of rest of Green Organic Dutchman stake for C$86.5 million – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Family Management Corp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 453 shares to 5,578 valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 57,751 shares and now owns 98,424 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 33.87% above currents $64.24 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tree.com (TREE) Down 13.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ESNT or TREE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Duke, NextEra, Dominion and Southern – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Guess, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree, Chip stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Venezuela’s trees suffer as firewood replaces scarce cooking gas – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $303.38. About 83,147 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 125.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 5.43% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. for 585,666 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 33,273 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 4,733 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 1.97% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,625 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05M for 122.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.