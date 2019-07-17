Family Management Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Declined, Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.31M, down from 11.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 4.08M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA DMV: GM CRUISE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT MARCH 14; 11/05/2018 – GM – GM KOREA’S VIABILITY PLAN INCLUDES $2.8 BLN INVESTMENT IN TWO NEW GLOBAL VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20; 07/03/2018 – Confirmed Speakers & Event Agenda Announced for the 10th Annual GM Conference, Organized by Hozpitality Group on 12th April 2018 at Dusit Thani, Dubai; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA FOR TWO MONTHS (NOT BY END-APRIL); 25/04/2018 – GM’s South Korean union accepts wage deal; 11/05/2018 – S.Korea takes more cautious view on GM Korea turnaround than U.S. automaker

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $300.49. About 384,535 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 11,802 shares to 6,524 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,806 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01B for 6.90 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

