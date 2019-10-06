Family Management Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $24.25 Million

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 31,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 27,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 7.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.22 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.72M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $90.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,844 shares to 872 shares, valued at $168,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

