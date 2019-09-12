Family Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Increased Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 402,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14 million, up from 629,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 7.12 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 10,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 66,219 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 55,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 11.23M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $147,155 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23.

