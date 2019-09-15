Family Management Increases Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 131.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 21,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 37,010 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 16,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.36 million shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 675,868 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 722,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.20M market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 357,706 shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 131,130 shares to 321,770 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 151,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 35,587 shares to 62,837 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.