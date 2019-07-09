Family Management Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $821,760 as Valuation Rose; Voloridge Investment Management Boosted Its Position in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) by $2.36 Million

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $129.58. About 1.72M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 118,122 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 251,461 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 133,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 08/03/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Takes on Blue Apron With Meal Kits; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 30/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Good: A Social Impact Campaign to Help Communities Get Healthier; 06/03/2018 HARPO INC SAYS WINFREY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER IN WEIGHT WATCHERS

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WW Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Medifast (MED) – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More WTW At The New 52-Week Low? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WW -6% on more JPMorgan gloom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Moreover, Optimum Invest Advisors has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 305,445 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 10,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) or 14,850 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 0% or 24,518 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 2,864 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 450,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,251 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital has 54,566 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.03% or 27,915 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 28,000 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 187,930 shares to 535,849 shares, valued at $40.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 35,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,139 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,532 shares to 95,053 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Raytheon Company with United Technologies Corporation is Fair to RTN Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loeb joins Ackman in opposing United Tech merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.