Family Management Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX); British Columbia Investment Management Stake In Keycorp New (KEY) Was Raised

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 306,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 663,414 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 356,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 8.82 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares to 5,578 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,301 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Comm owns 6,605 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 1.41 million were reported by Principal Group. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,411 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.3% or 38,121 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Inc has 24,893 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 59,981 shares. Foothills Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 1,584 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.39% or 2.74 million shares. Olstein Management LP reported 56,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.45% or 1.53 million shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% or 233,115 shares. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 0.01% or 2,768 shares. Value Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 2.68% or 544,542 shares. Sei invested in 273,352 shares.

