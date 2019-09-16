Family Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $2.66 Million; Cbs New (CBS) Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 13,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $186.07. About 6.11M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – KATU News: #BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica privacy sc; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power â€” and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY-Is it just a cold, or something more serious?; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 24,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 181,220 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, up from 156,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 2.85M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – CBS News: Carl Icahn denies getting head’s up on Trump tariffs; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,366 shares. Shapiro Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2.58 million shares. 4,361 were reported by Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brinker Capital has invested 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc owns 59,765 shares. Cannell Peter B owns 104,136 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Lc invested in 1.5% or 84,416 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 8,561 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 28,457 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.15% or 447,364 shares. Allstate has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Piedmont Investment holds 27,104 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,613 shares to 89,934 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,181 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garde accumulated 5,039 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 37,493 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.39% or 15,755 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 5,070 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 30,407 shares. Personal Advisors invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 4,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillhouse Capital has 294,497 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn invested in 0.5% or 8.98 million shares. Selway Asset invested in 10,346 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Korea Investment stated it has 1.78M shares. 146,274 are owned by Ycg Limited Company. Ci reported 1.04M shares. Cs Mckee Lp has 129,700 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.6% or 56,613 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 44,877 shares to 57,042 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 30,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).