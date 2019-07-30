Family Management Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Stake; MFS Multimarket Income Trust Has 1.41 Sentiment

Family Management Corp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 33.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 6,420 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Family Management Corp holds 25,696 shares with $3.31 million value, up from 19,276 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 1.61 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 24 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 17 cut down and sold positions in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 11.45 million shares, up from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MFS Multimarket Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 11 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 231,157 shares traded or 67.54% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s Time We Talked About Modern Monetary Theory – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Hauled Record Grain Volumes In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFS Multimarket Income Trust declares $0.041920 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN Grain Movement: Record Pace Continues NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust for 125,210 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 378,096 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 514,278 shares.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $380.11 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 600 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 820,637 shares. Ww Invsts holds 192,300 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Incorporated Adv owns 5,934 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Third Point Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Riggs Asset Managment has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citigroup Inc holds 865,157 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 5,577 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Charles Schwab Advisory Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 68,206 are held by Whittier Tru. Profund Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Services Automobile Association accumulated 907,494 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Compton Cap Ri holds 0.94% or 16,803 shares.