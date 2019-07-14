Family Management Has Upped Its Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) as Shares Declined; Northcoast Asset Management Increased Etrade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $4.90 Million as Stock Value Rose

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.56. About 648,398 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 470.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 106,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,228 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 22,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 1.98M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. 21,928 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by Curcio Michael John. Roessner Karl A also sold $2.17 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 8,887 shares to 1,973 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Ads (NYSE:NVS) by 12,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,984 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 19,925 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Conning owns 9,646 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of The West, a California-based fund reported 14,179 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 38 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 12,506 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 24,836 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ameriprise owns 447,096 shares. 18,412 were reported by Clark Mgmt Inc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 1.16 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.4% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.38% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,653 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 28,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,336 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

