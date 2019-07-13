Family Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 286,023 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 11.15M shares with $1.31 billion value, down from 11.43M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Family Management Corp increased Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) stake by 29,394 shares to 44,394 valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) stake by 40,430 shares and now owns 55,504 shares. Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 267,466 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De holds 3.63% or 51,292 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 43,946 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc holds 405,455 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 18,025 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 1.65 million shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc invested 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&Co holds 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 110,457 shares. Paradigm Asset Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 330,164 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc invested in 4.23% or 186,807 shares. The Illinois-based Country Trust Bank has invested 3.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 0.52% or 43,274 shares. 3,540 were accumulated by Ionic Capital Management Ltd Co. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.31 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Claar Advsrs Llc reported 10.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Counsel has invested 4.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 78,778 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Cohen Mgmt, California-based fund reported 78,386 shares. Coho Partners Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,705 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Contravisory Invest Mngmt reported 583 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evergreen Ltd Llc owns 314,161 shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Llc owns 270,067 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. Montag A And Assocs holds 1.99% or 182,353 shares. Fil Limited owns 9.09 million shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 2.43% or 30,642 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 1.05M shares. Bar Harbor Svcs has 9.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 138,723 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Ferrari Nv stake by 109,747 shares to 2.28M valued at $305.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 272,003 shares and now owns 1.74 million shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

