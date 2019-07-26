Family Management Has Raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake; As General Electric Company (GE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $303.42. About 559,322 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 79,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 369,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 290,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 43.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – German solar battery maker sonnen secures Shell cash to expand; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advsr has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 1.20 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 724,715 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.03% or 13,997 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability stated it has 97,081 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hbk Invs LP holds 0% or 18,193 shares. Peoples Financial Corporation stated it has 96,701 shares. Montecito Comml Bank And Trust accumulated 16,228 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.97% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.37% or 9.26 million shares. Field Main Bancorp reported 7,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 109,466 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 47,400 shares to 743,737 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,185 shares, and cut its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,114 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,053 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt invested in 13,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Quantitative Investment Ltd Company owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.04% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 94,800 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 383,857 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 5 shares. American Century invested 0.43% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 360,562 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 3 are owned by Sageworth. 800 are owned by Penobscot Inv Mngmt Inc.