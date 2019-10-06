Family Management Has Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $484,610; Muzinich & Company Has Lifted Position in Geo Group (Put) (GEO) by $945,000 as Shares Declined

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 24,202 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 939,728 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29,675 shares to 2,111 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 28,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,033 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Counsel holds 0.21% or 9,327 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 8.48M shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 27,047 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clark Estates Inc New York owns 324,100 shares. Dean Invest Ltd Com holds 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 139,950 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd owns 97,036 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc accumulated 410,496 shares. 399,500 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Mgmt Com. Cubic Asset Management Limited Company invested in 2.1% or 161,386 shares. 619,422 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp. Ajo Lp has invested 2.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Bank & Trust owns 177,822 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,457 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 60,300 shares to 653,204 shares, valued at $26.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 72,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,860 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

