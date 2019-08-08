Family Management Has Lowered Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN)

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 12,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 24,419 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 36,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 5.62M shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 605,381 shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares to 39,405 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.99 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. Family Mgmt Corporation owns 24,419 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 78,000 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,993 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.