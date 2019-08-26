Family Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $4.95 Million as Valuation Rose; Alleghany (Y) Shareholder Qv Investors Has Cut Its Position by $12.94 Million

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 26,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 44,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 21,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 11,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 32,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $738.64. About 77,363 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 903 shares. Schwartz Counsel invested in 0.36% or 10,886 shares. 34,635 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. California Public Employees Retirement System has 95,217 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 644,522 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 863 shares. Fiduciary Com owns 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 337 shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,609 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1,210 shares stake. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 6,700 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.12% or 16,559 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 2,549 shares. Goodhaven Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,630 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation holds 6,719 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

