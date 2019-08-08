Family Management Has Lifted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position By $1.68 Million; Bbx Capital Class A (BBX) SI Decreased By 9.28%

Family Management Corp increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 90.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 4,087 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Family Management Corp holds 8,603 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 4,516 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $34.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $308.89. About 387,966 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem

Bbx Capital Corporation Class A (NYSE:BBX) had a decrease of 9.28% in short interest. BBX’s SI was 917,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.28% from 1.01M shares previously. With 201,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Bbx Capital Corporation Class A (NYSE:BBX)’s short sellers to cover BBX’s short positions. The SI to Bbx Capital Corporation Class A’s float is 1.49%. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 109,669 shares traded. BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has declined 50.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BBX News: 23/03/2018 – BBX US: Bluegreen Vacations(tm) Names Jorge De La Osa As Evp,; 30/05/2018 – BBX Capital Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Jun. 6-7; 20/04/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – Northern Right Adds Everi Holdings, Exits BBX Capital: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations™ Names Justin Taylor as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/04/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations Renews and Extends $50 million Timeshare Receivables Facility; 18/04/2018 – Bluegreen Vacations(TM) Acquires The Eilan Hotel and Spa; 04/05/2018 – BBX Capital 1Q Rev $167.5M; 12/03/2018 – BBX Capital Corporation to Participate at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $391.95 million. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 45,519 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 0% or 1,669 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 60,756 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 126,300 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has 4,301 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 2,491 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd invested in 65 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 112,989 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Lc holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Oakbrook Investments accumulated 2,960 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc reported 1,320 shares.

Family Management Corp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 453 shares to 5,578 valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 12,351 shares and now owns 24,419 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. Sanofi sold $54.04M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Friday, March 8.