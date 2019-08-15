Family Management Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding By $499,800; Shorts at LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD ORDINARY SHARE (LNGLF) Raised By 19.25%

Family Management Corp increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 40.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 2,856 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Family Management Corp holds 9,883 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 7,027 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $193.48. About 500,488 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 383 shares stake. Grassi Inv Management holds 1.29% or 49,720 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc holds 0.4% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 7,808 shares. Harris LP stated it has 2.37M shares. The California-based Lpl Ltd has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The New York-based Lomas Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.72% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advisory Alpha Ltd invested in 0% or 3 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 536,356 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 2,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,389 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 100 shares. 2,084 were accumulated by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Dillon & Assoc Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 4,473 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 10.86% above currents $193.48 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Family Management Corp decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 11,802 shares to 6,524 valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) stake by 28,557 shares and now owns 88,336 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) was reduced too.

