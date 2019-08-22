Family Management Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $351,162 as Market Valuation Declined; Jhl Capital Group Has Trimmed Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stake by $8.70 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 1.56M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 12,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 7.12 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 21,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 75,735 shares. 1.28M are held by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Boston Ptnrs reported 30.35 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Natixis LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 150,220 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 10,456 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma has 0.05% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 8.84 million shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.03 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 701,207 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation accumulated 901,992 shares. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 13.31 million are held by Blackrock.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $56.51 million for 17.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,916 shares to 39,962 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage invested in 44,313 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 107.08 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability owns 510,847 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Commerce Natl Bank invested 1.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 7.88M were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 14,102 are held by Winslow Asset Inc. Graybill Bartz And Assocs reported 2.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 8,146 were reported by First Business Financial Svcs. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 1.38 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 6,824 shares. New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amer Money Mgmt Llc stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department owns 127,485 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Parsec Inc stated it has 19,688 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Fincl In has 46,506 shares.

