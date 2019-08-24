Family Management Has Cut Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Position By $2.61 Million; Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Husky Energy (TSE:HSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Husky Energy has $20 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.71’s average target is 97.22% above currents $8.98 stock price. Husky Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Altacorp maintained Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Altacorp has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by IBC. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. See Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) latest ratings:

Family Management Corp decreased Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) stake by 82.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 23,489 shares as Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Family Management Corp holds 5,000 shares with $555,000 value, down from 28,489 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Call) now has $237.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network

The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 2.30 million shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $9.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 6.46 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the companyÂ’s and other producersÂ’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Co invested in 1.56% or 75,659 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 214,965 shares. Advisory Research Inc accumulated 19,426 shares. 41,928 were accumulated by Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Twin Mngmt holds 185,455 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Conning reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schwartz Investment Counsel accumulated 2,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schulhoff & Com accumulated 9,268 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has 37,701 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Inc Ne holds 105,669 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 520,570 shares.

