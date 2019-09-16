Family Management Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $560,865; Brant Point Investment Management Position in Realpage (RP) Cut as Share Price Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 17,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 86,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, down from 104,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 334,464 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 31,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 27,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 3.60 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,844 shares to 872 shares, valued at $168,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,281 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,683 were accumulated by North Point Managers Oh. Canal Insurance holds 70,000 shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt reported 9,644 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 2.02 million shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru Com accumulated 3.12% or 121,551 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 2.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Markston Ltd Llc has 0.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arga Management Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Delaware holds 2.45% or 275,636 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mgmt accumulated 15,008 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 144,679 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company reported 34,000 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Glovista Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,600 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Interactive Financial Advsr holds 100 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/24/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RealPage expands borrowing capacity to $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MeiraGTx To Present Clinical Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of AAV-RPE65 at Upcoming Scientific Conferences – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $29.17 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 50.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 32,082 shares to 86,326 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).