Family Management Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding; Metlife Has 1 Sentiment

Metlife Inc (MET) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 334 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 334 cut down and sold their equity positions in Metlife Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 703.56 million shares, down from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Metlife Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 287 Increased: 244 New Position: 90.

Family Management Corp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 27.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 10,821 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Family Management Corp holds 50,249 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 39,428 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $143.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 6.79M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. for 1.95 million shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 436,326 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 3.16% invested in the company for 179,553 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3% in the stock. Jolley Asset Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92,565 shares.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 2.49 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has risen 8.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $43.03 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,172 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 25 shares stake. Causeway Capital Mngmt Lc has 2.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.05M shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). United Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 203,382 shares. Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 36,937 shares. Central Corp owns 280,000 shares. Academy Management Tx reported 7.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Primecap Company Ca has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Conning accumulated 50,300 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor holds 14,610 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.16% or 107,284 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.38% or 8,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4.82 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 31.70% above currents $63.65 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target.

